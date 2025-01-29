Close Menu
    TCS | 'Activist CEO' Adam Craker on iqbusiness, the GNU and fixing Joburg
    Adam Craker

    Adam Craker has strong views on what’s needed to turn around South Africa’s fortunes and fix its biggest city, Johannesburg, which has fallen into a state of disrepair.

    The CEO of iqbusiness, a digital integrator in the Reunert stable formed recently though the merger of IQbusiness and +OneX, is our guest in this episode of the TechCentral Show.

    Craker – whose career has seen him working for the likes of Accenture, Merchants, Dimension Data and Super Group – tells TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about his plans for iqbusiness post-merger, how it fits in with Reunert’s overall growth plans and why the transaction made sense.

    He also unpacks:

    • His take on the government of national unity and why he remains bullish about South Africa’s prospects;
    • The news that government is considering listing some of South Africa’s state-owned enterprises on the JSE;
    • His biggest concerns about the country’s future; and
    • What needs to be done to save Joburg – and the role of the Jozi My Jozi initiative.

    Don’t miss a great conversation!

    Listen to this episode of the TechCentral Show

