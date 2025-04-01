Saving Joburg top of mind for Altron as firm turns 60

JSE-listed technology group Altron is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a call to business, government and civil society to rebuild the Johannesburg CBD and surrounding areas after years of decay and decline.

According to CEO Werner Kapp, Altron has partnered with non-profit inner city revitalisation organisation Jozi My Jozi to drive initiatives aimed at sparking the city’s revitalisation.

“The first thing we are doing in terms of rejuvenating Joburg is partnering with Jozi My Jozi. We really centred a lot of our CSI (corporate social investment) initiatives around Jozi My Jozi where we give our team an opportunity to invest in their personal capacity and the company matches those donations,” Kapp said at a media event in Johannesburg on Monday.

Jozi My Jozi is a community-driven initiative that helps citizens and companies adopt outreach projects in and around the CBD.

According to Kapp, Altron’s partnership with Jozi My Jozi runs “into the millions” of rand, with no time window outlined for the collaboration.

Kapp said Altron’s focus on supporting educational programmes, especially in maths and science, is another way it is looking to the long-term sustainability of the programme. Altron administers a bursary scheme at the tertiary level and has partnered with AI-powered edtech platform Mathew to help pre-tertiary students plug gaps in their maths and science education.

“We’re really looking at pre-tertiary education because what we found is that when those students get to tertiary education, they struggle. They have a bit of a disadvantage at tertiary education and then beyond,” said Kapp.

Crime

Crime is a major contributor to decay and decline in the inner city (and beyond). Netstar, an Altron subsidiary, is contributing to the fight against crime through its SafeCity initiative, which has placed licence plate recognition smart cameras in strategic locations across Gauteng. According to Kapp, the SafeCity project is open to collaboration with law enforcement and private security firms to help stamp out crime.

Netstar also has a partnership with the Putco bus company, where smart technology such as trackers and in-vehicle cameras are being used to enhance road safety for Putco’s 260 000 daily commuters. According to Altron, the project has led to a 70% reduction in Putco’s accident rate.

Linked directly to crime is economic growth and inclusion, said Kapp. He said Altron Fintech’s solutions power some 10 500 SMEs in and around the CBD, helping provide these businesses owners with access to safe, reliable microfinancing solutions while drawing them into the formal economy.

Altron’s call to action was accompanied at the event by an intriguing narrative by historian Michael Charlton, detailing the history of Johannesburg’s formation and industrialisation.

Altron founder Bill Venter’s entrepreneurial exploits leading to the formation of the company in 1965 were interwoven to show the deep connections between Altron and Johannesburg.

“Commemorating our 60th anniversary by telling this story is significant because Joburg is the beating heart of South Africa’s economy. Altron’s story is intertwined with Joburg’s history, and this is about reaffirming our commitment to the city’s future,” said Knapp. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

