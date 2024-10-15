Reunert concludes IQbusiness, +OneX merger

JSE-listed industrial and technology group Reunert has completed the merger of its IQbusiness and +OneX subsidiaries.

The new entity will trade under a refreshed IQbusiness brand – stylised as “iqbusiness” – and serve as Reunert’s single, client-focused IT integration business.

It will be led by CEO Adam Craker and brings together around 1 500 team members across consumers insights, consulting, technology and managed services.

This merger is a key pillar of Reunert’s strategic growth initiatives within the ICT segment

“This merger marks a significant milestone for both businesses, creating enhanced career paths for our teams and positioning us to compete globally for top talent, while ensuring that we deliver end-to-end business and technology solutions to our clients,” said Rob Godlonton, +OneX’s CEO, who has been appointed as managing partner for the solutions services group at IQbusiness.

IQbusiness is B-BBEE level-1 certified. It’s new leadership team includes Godlonton and René Bredenkamp – also from OneX – who now serves as finance chief for IQbusiness.

“This merger, to create our digital integrator, is a key pillar of Reunert’s strategic growth initiatives within the ICT segment. Alongside Nashua, Skywire, ECN and Quince, the launch of IQbusiness … will create synergies that allow us to advance our business solutions, both locally and internationally,” said Reunert ICT segment CEO Graeme Eddy. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media