New CFO at Reunert

Reunert has named a new group chief financial officer: Mark Kathan will take on the role from 1 March following the imminent retirement of long-serving CFO Nick Thomson.

Although he will step down as CFO on 31 March, Thomson will remain on the board of directors until September, during which time he will “support Mark in his new role and assist with the execution of various projects”.

Thomson has served on Reunert’s board for the past decade and, according to a company statement, has been “instrumental to the group successfully delivering on its strategic and operational objectives”.

Kanthan is a chartered accountant and has completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. He was CFO at AECI between 2008 and 2022. Before AECI, he worked in several senior financial roles at Nampak. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

