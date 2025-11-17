Adobe and Dax Data drive generative AI adoption in the African market

If you make creative content for a living, your work has never been more valuable. Everyone recognises that creativity drives business growth, meaning that the people you work with often want lots of content on quick deadlines.

Adobe has just launched the all-new Firefly, your all-in-one home for ideation, creation and production. Adobe Firefly brings together top artificial intelligence models in a subscription of Creative Cloud Pro for Teams.

“We are thrilled to announce that we are currently running a special promotion for Africa: new customers or customers adding new seats to existing agreements can save up to 30% on Creative Cloud Pro for teams,” says Dominic Richardson, CEO of local Adobe distributor, Dax Data. “We hope to expand generative AI capabilities into Africa with this incredible offer.”

Your teams can boost their creative productivity with Firefly resources seamlessly integrated into Adobe apps

Adobe Firefly is more than just a collection of models. It includes powerful, intuitive tools for brainstorming your next project with your colleagues, generating assets and editing video, images and more. You can go all the way from idea to finished project without ever leaving Adobe Firefly.

“Your teams can boost their creative productivity with Adobe Firefly resources seamlessly integrated into Adobe applications. With Creative Cloud Pro for teams, you’ll get 4 000 total monthly generative credits and 20+ of the world’s best photo, graphic design and video applications and services, which can all be managed effortlessly from a single platform,” says Rene Paulse, sales operations manager at Dax Data.

Now that you’re familiar with what’s included in a Creative Cloud Pro for teams subscription, let’s take a tour of your new, all-in-one creative AI studio, Adobe Firefly.

The world’s top models, all in one place

Adobe is bringing you all the top content creation models, from their own commercially safe Firefly models to models from other industry leaders, like Google, OpenAI, Luma AI, Runway and more. Adobe is giving you the freedom to explore different models for a wide range of distinct aesthetic styles – all in one place, at one price.

Firefly Image Model 5: At MAX, Adobe launched Firefly Image Model 5, their most advanced image generation and editing model yet. Image Model 5 excels at generating photorealistic details – creating lifelike portraits of people with anatomic accuracy, generating complex, multi-layered compositions and producing natural movement.

Custom models: Sometimes you need to quickly produce more work with the same look and feel. To make that easy, Adobe has introduced Firefly custom models in private beta. Upload at least 10 images that you've created and Firefly will analyse what they have in common and provide a custom model – that only you can use – to produce assets that look like something you would make yourself.

Collaborative brainstorming

Because AI has made many creative tasks quicker and easier, you now have more time for one of the enjoyable parts of any creative project – brainstorming, mood boarding, gathering inspiration and exploring ideas with your creative partners.

Firefly boards makes the beginning of a creative project seamless, powerful and fun. With an infinite canvas and access to many of Adobe’s AI models, you can try different approaches, then remix the results by combining what you love from multiple assets. Once you decide on an approach, boards makes it easy to present your plan to a client.

Adobe expands creative possibilities with AI for every creator

At Max, Adobe also introduced a new AI assistant (beta) in Adobe Express, a conversational creation and editing experience that empowers everyone to move from concept to standout content in minutes. The AI assistant draws upon Adobe’s leading creative technology and content intelligence, which enable it to orchestrate the right models, tools and assets for each job.

It works with you, removing obstacles, speeding up processes and providing inspiration, so you can create beyond-the-template content that represents your unique brand, business or vision. Adobe is lowering the barriers to creativity, making creating amazing content even more accessible to everyone.

Adobe creative and design intelligence built in

Another exciting update to Adobe Creative Cloud is AI assistant in Photoshop (private beta in Photoshop web). Creative professionals can chat directly with the AI assistant inside Adobe Photoshop to take on a series of creative tasks, provide personalised recommendations and guide them through complex workflows. It’s seamless to switch between conversations with the agent and manual tools for precise, hands-on control.

Unlock the power of generative AI to scale content creation

Let the Dax Data team show you the full power of Creative Cloud. Get in contact with them today to learn about their current offer where new customers in Africa can save up to 30% on Creative Cloud Pro for teams.