WeBuyCars delivers strong growth, expands footprint and names deputy CEO

WeBuyCars Holdings has reported another year of strong growth, with revenue up 13% to R26.4-billion and core headline earnings rising 15% to R937.6-million for the year ended 30 September 2025.

The company bought 180 576 vehicles and sold 179 006 during the year, representing increases of 7.7% and 8.4%, respectively. Monthly sales volumes exceeded 159 000 units in six of the last 12 months, underscoring WeBuyCars’ growing market share.

“Despite a tough economic environment, we delivered robust results by focusing on what matters most – our customers, our people and our technology,” said CEO Faan van der Walt.

“We have significantly expanded our capacity and invested ahead of the curve in people and technology. These steps position us well to reach our goal of 239 000 vehicles per month by 2028. The used car market in South Africa is large and growing, and at this point we only have a small share of the second-hand car park.”

Strategic highlights

Opened new supermarkets in Rustenburg and Vereeniging, and expanded capacity at George, Polokwane, the Dome, Johannesburg South and Mbombela locations, increasing national capacity to 12 911 parking bays.

Added 23 new buying pods, bringing the total to 106 nationwide.

Planned openings in Montana (Pretoria North) and Lansdowne (Cape Town) before year-end will boost further capacity by more than 20%.

WeBuyCars has secured land in Richards Bay and eMalahleni (Witbank), which will anchor further expansion in 2026.

Continued investment in technology and infrastructure to support growth, including the launch of Inspectify, WeBuyCars’ in-house vehicle condition reporting platform.

The company’s WeFin finance system is now also fully operational, speeding up credit approvals and improving outcomes for both customers and staff.

Dividend and shareholder returns

The board has declared a final cash dividend of 30c/share, up 20% from last year, bringing the total dividend for the year to 60c/share. The final dividend will be paid on 8 December 2025.

Leadership update

As part of its succession planning, the board has appointed Wynand Beukes as deputy CEO, effective 1 January 2026.

Currently serving as chief digital officer, Beukes has been a driving force behind WeBuyCars’ digital transformation and will continue in that role while working closely with CEO Van der Walt to ensure leadership continuity for years to come.

Commenting on the appointment, Van der Walt said: “Wynand has been instrumental in shaping the future of WeBuyCars. His appointment as deputy CEO is a natural next step and will strengthen our leadership team as we continue to grow and innovate.”

Beukes added: “I’m excited to step into this new role and build on the strong foundation we’ve created. Our focus on technology and customer experience will remain central as we drive growth and innovation across the business.”

Looking ahead

WeBuyCars remains focused on disciplined expansion and digital innovation to deliver convenience and value to customers across South Africa.

The Sens announcement released with the results and the audited financial statements can be accessed on the company’s website at www.webuycars.co.za/investors.