Shoprite jobs platform hires workers closer to home

Shoprite Group has developed and deployed a centralised digital recruitment platform that is already changing how South Africa’s largest private employer sources employees.

Built in partnership with local technology SME, OTB Group, and supported through Shoprite’s enterprise and supplier development arm, Next Capital, the system matches job applicants to vacancies in stores closest to their homes. The average new hire now lives just 7km from their workplace – well below the group’s internal 15km target.

Shoprite said the platform helps tackle several structural barriers that prevent job seekers from accessing formal employment. Shorter commutes reduce transport costs and safety risks, while proximity improves attendance and retention. For store managers, the platform provides standardised assessments and faster screening and scheduling, cutting time-to-hire and building reliable local talent pools.

The initiative comes as South Africa continues to battle high unemployment. Shoprite created 8 723 new jobs in its past financial year and said digital tools such as the new platform are essential to sustaining that momentum and supporting long-term career development inside the group.

The recruitment system is the product of a multi-year collaboration with OTB Group, which received milestone-based funding from Next Capital to expand its team and build a scalable platform tailored to the retailer’s specifications. The project has already created at least six permanent jobs within OTB, with hosting, security and technology partners generating a further 12 indirect roles. — © 2025 NewsCentral Media

