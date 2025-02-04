Connecting Africa to the cloud, one satellite installation at a time

Cloud computing offers multiple advantages for businesses. However, harnessing its benefits requires reliable and rapid connectivity. With this in place, the cloud can have a transformative effect on businesses across multiple sectors.

In an African context, conventional terrestrial connectivity solutions cannot always meet all use cases. This is particularly true in remote areas, or in circumstances where terrestrial systems have been degraded. What is needed is fast, reliable connectivity with the necessary bandwidth to upload and download the data required for always-on business functions.

Leading African satellite engineering enterprise provider Q-KON has partnered with Eutelsat OneWeb, a subsidiary of Eutelsat Group, to provide a solution to these challenges. The resulting Twoobii Super Smart LEO services offer a unique blend of global and local advantages.

Low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites deliver exceptional reliability (north of 99.5%) and low latency, a historical concern about satellite communications. At the same time, Q-KON’s deep experience in implementing satellite connectivity solutions across Africa ensures that this new offering is sufficiently flexible and adaptable to address the needs of African businesses.

The two companies have established a point-of-presence in the Teraco data centre in Johannesburg

As a measure of Q-KON and Eutelsat OneWeb’s commitment to facilitating cloud computing in Africa, the two companies have established a point-of-presence in the Teraco data centre in Isando, Johannesburg, thereby enabling easier integration and access to cloud services.

Integration – in this case with NAPAfrica’s neutral, two-layer internet exchange point from Teraco – is a key component in the ability of the new Twoobii LEO offering to reach most cloud services. Having taken steps to minimise latency and optimise access speeds, Twoobii Super Smart LEO satellite services have brought cloud applications and data storage within reach of more African enterprises than ever before.

Improved health outcomes

Cloud access for remote facilities has the potential to transform service delivery in the medical sector, as the Platinum Health site Modikwa Clinic has shown by being an early adopter of this technology. This Super Smart LEO installation, in partnership with Gijima, has addressed the clinic’s need to access large volumes of patient data instantly, and to do so in a secure, high-speed, reliable way despite the remoteness of the location.

“We are committed to enabling Platinum Health to deliver patient-centric care at all their clinics and hospitals,” said Louis Kirstein, solutions architect at Gijima. “Twoobii-LEO Super Smart satellite services connectivity will enhance the interface between the scheme, healthcare professionals and patients by providing additional digital touchpoints and enabling mobile-friendly services.”

Super Smart LEO connectivity for Africa

As a local operator, Q-KON is able to offer world-class support and draw on a deep well of relevant experience in supplying, implementing and operating satellite services that bring the cloud within reach. In combination with Q-KON’s exceptional customer service and technical support, the negligible latency, high bandwidth and accessible pricing offered by the Twoobii LEO solution add up to a compelling customer value proposition.

African businesses and enterprises can now benefit from a service that delivers 2Gbit/s data transfer speeds with uncapped pay-as-you-go payment options and costs from as little as 2c/MB.

“In many ways, Africa has the most to gain from access to cloud data storage and applications – but the same factors that make this necessary have also previously constrained progress in this area,” said Q-KON group CEO Dawie de Wet. “With the introduction of Twoobii Super Smart LEO services, we are bridging the connectivity gap, and bringing the cloud within reach of African enterprises.”

Conclusion

Q-KON’s Twoobii Super Smart LEO satellite services offer high-speed, low latency and affordable payment options for business. Combined with assured service quality, this new offering is poised to have a transformative impact on African businesses by giving them access to the power and capacity of the cloud. Already proven in multiple scenarios across the healthcare, banking and retail (point of sale) sectors, this innovation is making good on its promise to uplift African enterprises and provide a level playing field.

Outsourcing data storage and processing through cloud computing can help businesses save money and time, maximise efficiencies, and enhance their survivability through the protection of mission-critical data.

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

