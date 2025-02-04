New CEO for Adapt IT

Adapt IT, a South African software services group that was listed on the JSE until 2022, has a new CEO: Tony Vicente, until now chief operating officer, is taking the reins from incumbent CEO Tiffany Dunsdon.

Dunsdon will move to a new role in the Middle East and Africa following the acquisition in 2022 of Adapt IT by Volaris Group, a subsidiary of Canadian-listed Constellation Software. Adapt IT now forms part of Omegro, a global portfolio of Volaris Group.

Dunsdon has been appointed acquiring group leader for Middle East and Africa at Omegro, while Adapt IT chief financial officer Nombali Mbambo has been named group finance director for the Middle East and Africa. “This role includes broad oversight and goverance of Adapt IT,” Adapt IT said in a statement on Tuesday.

Capacity

“Growth through acquiring great software companies remains core to our strategy, and these changes create the capacity to support that growth,” said Dunsdon in the statement.

“Adapt IT now measures up to the best-run software companies globally and is driving research and development of its software solutions in strong collaboration with customers who remain at the centre of what we do.” — © 2025 NewsCentral Media

