Paycorp buys Pilot Software

South African-headquartered payments provider Paycorp is buying Pilot Software, a specialist in point-of-sale software and hardware in the restaurant and hospitality space, for an undisclosed sum.

Pilot Software, which was founded more than three decades ago, will continue to operate independently of Paycorp, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Paycorp, Pilot’s technology helps companies in the hospitality industry “streamline business processes, enhance customer service, and optimise management functions for both independent operators and large franchise groups”.

Paycorp, meanwhile, provides payment solutions in Southern Africa, Eastern Europe and the UK. The company is headquartered in Sandton and offers ATM and cash-related services, transaction processing, embedded business funding and other services. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

