Adapt IT to acquire KZN-based ResRequest

Adapt IT, the previously JSE-listed technology services group now owned by Volaris Group, said on Tuesday that it has acquired hospitality software specialist ResRequest for an undisclosed sum.

ResRequest is a cloud-based software-as-a-service provider of a central reservations and a “circuit booking” system for “experience-based accommodation operators”.

The company, which is based in KwaZulu-Natal, will be part of Adapt IT’s Micros South Africa business following the acquisition. It helps “multi-property and multi-country hospitality operators”, including boutique safari lodges, streamline operations through products such as ResRequest Enterprise and ResConnect.

CEO to stay on

The products appeal to lodges with up to 20 rooms, according to an Adapt IT statement on Tuesday.

ResRequest, which was founded in 2001, will continue under the leadership of CEO Jill Bennett-Howes post-acquisition. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

