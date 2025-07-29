Fake PhD? Former EOH director claims JSE got it wrong

Anushka Bogdanov, former independent non-executive director at EOH Holdings – now known as iOCO – has hit back at the JSE after it imposed a R500 000 fine on her for allegedly lying about her academic qualifications.

Bogdanov published a short podcast and LinkedIn post on Monday accusing the JSE of “factual inaccuracies” and “misrepresentation”.

“On Friday, the JSE released a Sens (stock exchange news service) announcement about me that was incorrect and misrepresented information,” Bognadov said in the podcast. “In doing so, they stripped away context, complexity and compassion. The publication of that announcement, without even affording me the opportunity to comment, was disheartening – besides other issues.”

The JSE initiated an investigation into concerns about the veracity of Ms Bogdanov’s qualification and credentials

Bogdanov was appointed as an independent non-executive director of EOH on 20 June 2019 and served as chair of the company’s social and ethics committee and was a member of the governance and risk committee and the nomination and remuneration committee. She was appointed as lead independent director in February 2020. She resigned from EOH with effect from 28 July 2020.

According to the JSE, the CV Bogdanov gave EOH in applying for the role stated she had a PhD in international finance obtained from the London Business School in 2007/2008. This led to EOH using this information in various disclosures such as Sens announcements and annual reports.

“It was subsequently established by EOH that Ms Bogdanov falsely stated that she had obtained a PhD in international finance from the London Business School or any other institution during 2007/2008 or at any other time,” said the JSE.

‘Doctoral research’

“Based thereon, the JSE initiated an investigation into concerns about the veracity of Ms Bogdanov’s qualification and credentials. Throughout the process, Ms Bogdanov was afforded numerous opportunities to refute these allegations, make submissions and provide the JSE with proof that she did obtain a PhD in international finance and mathematics from the London Business School.”

According to the JSE, Bogdanov in “late 2024” admitted that she did not have the degree in question.

But Bogdanov denied the JSE’s claims, saying she had submitted all supporting documentation from accredit institutions, including her “doctoral research”, to the JSE “in good faith and transparency”.

Bognadov described herself as a “well-known” and “respected” risk management and governance expert who led the development of Africa’s first AI-powered ESG (environmental, social, governance) ratings and analytics platform, namely Risk Insights. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: