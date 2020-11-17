African Bank selects CallMiner for advanced speech analytics - TechCentral

CallMiner, the leading provider of speech and customer interaction analytics, has announced that African Bank has selected the CallMiner Eureka platform to better extract and operationalise insights from voice-based customer interactions.

“With CallMiner, we will be able to create an even stronger customer experience by analysing what our customers need, how they feel and what we need to do, to deliver exceptional value and service,” said Basani Maluleke, CEO of African Bank.

“African Bank is fast becoming a pioneering data-driven South African organisation and our partnership with CallMiner is another part of our journey to make our organisation synonymous with data excellence and to enhance our digital transformation. At the core of our data strategy are our customers – to create an inclusive, personalised banking experience for them – and we believe CallMiner provides another tool to bring us one step closer to achieving this.”

CallMiner Eureka leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse every customer interaction, across all channels, to automatically uncover actionable insights and intelligence that organisations can use to improve business decisions. African Bank will start by analysing voice interactions through its three contact centres.

African Bank, which ranked number one in customer satisfaction in the 2019 Consulta SA Customer Satisfaction Index (SA-csi) report, will use CallMiner to extract a deeper understanding of voice-based customer interactions to increase customer experience, improve sales and collection processes, as well as automate and improve compliance scoring.

“African Bank has demonstrated its strategic focus to be a leader in customer service through the acquisition of CallMiner,” said Frank Sherlock, vice president of international markets at CallMiner. “Organisations across all industries have the opportunity to enhance customer relationships, increase revenue and radically improve business performance simply by listening to customers and acting on the insights. We know that African Bank went through an extensive and diligent evaluation process involving various international and local vendors, and we are delighted to have been selected as we expand our portfolio of customers in South Africa.”

Today, CallMiner is relied on by hundreds of leading banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, collection agencies and other businesses across the world.

About African Bank Holdings and African Bank

African Bank is a 100% subsidiary of African Bank Holdings Limited (“ABH” or “ABH Group”). ABH is an unlisted registered bank controlling company under the South African Banks Act, act 94 of 1990. Based and operated in South Africa, the bank provides unsecured loans, transactional banking services, and investment and savings products. The ABH Group also has insurance operations that are housed in African Insurance Group Limited, a separate 100% held subsidiary of ABH, which in turn holds a cell captive investment in Guardrisk Limited. The shares in ABH are privately held by the South African Reserve Bank, the Government Employees Pension Fund, Absa Group, Capitec Bank, FirstRand Bank, Investec Bank, Nedbank and Standard Bank. Visit the African Bank website or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CallMiner

CallMiner is a recognised leader in the speech analytics software industry, harvesting key customer and operational insights from multi-channel customer interactions. Uniting with our customers and partners, our platform drives contact centre efficiency, positive customer and employee experience, and significant improvements in top and bottom-line corporate performance.