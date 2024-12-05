AFSUG announces SAPHILA 2025: transcending boundaries

The African SAP User Group (AFSUG) is proud to announce that SAPHILA 2025, Africa’s premier SAP-focused conference, will take place from 1-3 June 2025 at the Sun City Convention Centre in South Africa.

Under the theme “Transcend Beyond Boundaries”, SAPHILA 2025 promises to deliver cutting-edge, actionable insights into SAP innovations, the move to the cloud and the transformative power of AI.

For more information, visit www.saphila2025.com

Launched in 2001, SAPHILA has become a cornerstone event for SAP users in Africa, fostering collaboration, innovation and knowledge-sharing among customers, partners and industry experts. With its name derived from the Zulu term meaning “we are alive’, SAPHILA embodies growth, progress and the vibrancy of the African SAP community.

SAPHILA 2025 is more than just a conference; it’s a platform to engage, share and co-create the future of technology

Now in its 14th edition, SAPHILA has grown to address pressing themes such as digital transformation, cloud adoption, AI advancements and industry-specific SAP solutions. Featuring global and local thought leaders and top-tier SAP executives, SAPHILA continues to cement its status as a must-attend event within the African SAP ecosystem.

Duke Mathebula, chairman of AFSUG, emphasised the importance of collaboration and active participation from SAP customers. “SAPHILA 2025 is more than just a conference; it’s a platform to engage, share and co-create the future of technology for African businesses.

“This is a crucial moment for SAP customers, as the end of 2025 marks the end of mainstream maintenance for older SAP ERP systems, particularly ECC 6.0 Enhancement Pack 5 and earlier.

“This shift represents a significant technological change in SAP’s history and reflects the organisation’s push towards its next-generation cloud ERP platform, S/4Hana, which presents a more modern, flexible and future-ready platform, offering businesses the opportunity to unlock greater efficiency, innovation and competitive advantage,” Mathebula said.

‘Limitless opportunities’

“We encourage all African SAP customers to join us, contribute to the conversation, and explore the limitless opportunities of SAP cloud- and AI-driven innovations. Key discussion points for SAPHILA 2025 will include SAP’s flagship S/4Hana cloud offerings, the deployment options of private and/or public cloud and strategies for seamless cloud migrations.

“Attendees can also look forward to deep-dives into SAP’s latest advancements as well as practical workshops and inspirational keynotes.”

Amanda Gibbs, CEO of AFSUG, explains that the themes for this year’s SAPHILA conference align with future business needs. “The future is happening now, and SAPHILA 2025 is your gateway to understanding how new innovations, like AI-driven solutions and cloud technologies, are enabling businesses to rise to unprecedented new heights.

“Together, we will explore how these technologies are playing a pivotal role in reshaping industries and driving operational excellence,” Gibbs said.

Koosh Panday, AFSUG board member and SAPHILA chairman, invites the local SAP community to embrace the event’s transformative spirit. “AFSUG calls on all African SAP customers, partners and thought leaders to embrace authentic conversations at SAPHILA 2025. This is where real-world SAP applications meet innovation. Expect dynamic keynotes, innovative showcases and unparalleled networking opportunities.”

AFSUG is pleased to advise that there are currently discounted SAPHILA 2025 vouchers available, which will run until the end of December 2024, on the SAPHILA website.

Stay tuned for more details about the agenda, speakers and how to secure your place at this must-attend event. For more information, visit www.saphila2025.com or e-mail [email protected].

About AFSUG

AFSUG is an independent non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering SAP users across Africa, creating a networking platform where SAP users can collaborate, connect and learn from each other. By hosting events like SAPHILA, AFSUG continues to foster innovation and knowledge-sharing within the SAP community.