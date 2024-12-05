TCS+ | Why your company needs network monitoring as a service

Trace Network Operations, founded in 2016, provides bespoke solutions in network management and network monitoring.

Company founder Darryl Theron saw a gap in the market for a company that provides leading solutions in this space, stemming from his many years of experience in the pan-African infrastructure market.

This episode of TechCentral’s TCS+ business technology podcast, hosted by Jaydev Chiba, delves into how Trace Network Operations supports its customers in the areas of network management and network monitoring as a service (NMaaS) with Theron and his colleague, Gert van Deventer.

The company’s solutions are built around a product called StableNet, a carrier-grade network management and monitoring system that is built from the ground up. Trace Network Operations also uses other technologies, including the Red Hat Ansible automation platform, Cubro, Sophos, NetWitness and FNT.

The company’s solutions are designed to help businesses solve problems such as:

Lack of visibility into network activity: Many businesses lack the tools and expertise to monitor their networks effectively. This can lead to problems such as security breaches, performance issues and outages.

Many businesses lack the tools and expertise to monitor their networks effectively. This can lead to problems such as security breaches, performance issues and outages. Difficulty in troubleshooting problems: When problems do occur, it can be difficult to identify the root cause and resolve them quickly.

When problems do occur, it can be difficult to identify the root cause and resolve them quickly. Lack of automation: Many network management tasks are still performed manually, which is time-consuming and prone to errors.

Trace Network Operations addresses these issues by providing a comprehensive suite of NMaaS solutions that includes:

Network monitoring: StableNet provides real-time visibility into network activity, allowing businesses to identify and resolve problems quickly.

StableNet provides real-time visibility into network activity, allowing businesses to identify and resolve problems quickly. Network management: The company’s solutions help businesses to automate many network management tasks, such as configuration management, change management and fault management.

The company’s solutions help businesses to automate many network management tasks, such as configuration management, change management and fault management. Security monitoring: It integrates solutions such as NetWitness and Cobra to provide comprehensive security monitoring and management.

Trace Network Operations offers its solutions on a flexible basis, allowing businesses to tailor the level of service that best meets their needs.

The interview also includes a few case studies of how Trace Network Operations’ solutions have been used to provide value and benefits for companies.

Listen to this episode of TCS+

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCS, TCS+, Meet the CIO and TCS Legends, please use the links below:

TCS+ episodes are sponsored.