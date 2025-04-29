AI and the future of work

The way we work is undergoing a fundamental shift. Artificial intelligence is moving beyond the realm of backoffice automation and becoming embedded in everyday workflows, changing not only what we do, but how we think about skills, productivity and value creation.

As organisations across South Africa face economic pressure, talent shortages, and the increasing pace and necessity for change, the integration of AI into workforce practices is no longer optional, it is fast becoming a critical differentiator.

The real opportunity lies not just in using AI but in how well our people are enabled to work with it.

It’s not about replacing people, it’s about redefining roles

There’s been a lot of nervousness about AI replacing jobs. But in most cases, what we’re seeing is a shift, away from repetitive, admin-heavy tasks, and towards work that demands interpretation, creativity and critical thinking.

Take project management as an example. AI can already:

Flag risks before they become issues;

Predict resource constraints across portfolios; and

Recommend changes to schedules based on live data.

This frees up project leaders to focus on stakeholder alignment, delivery strategy and making sure the work actually delivers value and doesn’t just get done.

When deployed thoughtfully, AI can act as an intelligent co-worker – analysing information, offering recommendations and executing routine actions. This creates space for people to focus on work that requires creativity, judgment and empathy.

In this emerging model, competitive advantage stems from synergy and the ability to combine human strengths with machine intelligence in ways that neither could achieve in isolation.

A new kind of workforce readiness

AI fluency is becoming just as important as digital literacy was a few years ago. We’re not talking about turning every team member into a data scientist, but everyone needs a working understanding of how AI no only fits into their job, but how it elevates it.

Organisations that are thriving are already:

Building confidence in AI by embedding it into the flow of work;

Helping people understand how to ask better questions of AI systems;

Encouraging a culture where experimentation is not only allowed but expected; and

Investing in the responsible use of AI, ensuring transparency, fairness and ethical alignment with business values.

It’s not about pushing a tool onto a team and hoping for the best. It’s about building the confidence and capacity, within those teams, to use AI meaningfully to deliver better.

Project management in an AI-first world

Paracon has spent years helping its clients set up project and programme management offices, and what we’re seeing now is a subtle but important change.

PMOs that used to be focused on structure and compliance are now expected to provide forward-looking insights. AI is making this possible, surfacing early warnings, helping teams manage competing priorities and providing leaders with the ability to do real time modelling of delivery pipelines.

But it’s not just about better tooling. It’s a mindset shift. The modern PMO is expected to be a strategic enabler, not just a reporting function, project managers are becoming project strategists, less burdened by administration and more empowered to focus on outcomes, stakeholder alignment and change leadership.

Culture shift as much as tech shift

Successfully integrating AI into the workplace isn’t just a technical journey, it’s a cultural one. It involves rethinking roles, restructuring teams and building trust in systems that may seem opaque. As AI takes on more execution, value creation becomes less about task completion and more about insight, adaptability and innovation. Now more than ever, as AI takes on the mundane, it is the human touch, our insight, emotion and nuance, that will truly define the value of work.

In this context, those that succeed won’t necessarily be the ones with the most advanced AI but the ones that have moved beyond just deploying it to entrenching it and using it to make better decisions.

Looking ahead

The future of work is already here, it’s just unevenly distributed. Some organisations are experimenting with AI at the edges and others are weaving it into the fabric of their operations.

What will separate the leaders from the stragglers is not just having access to the tools, but a commitment to leveraging them purposefully, recognising that AI serves to augment and not replace the workforce.

