SA proptech firm Launchbase debuts Paje Square on Zanzibar’s south-east coast

South African proptech firm Launchbase has taken its first step into the East African market with the launch of Paje Square, a sustainably designed, mixed-use development on Zanzibar’s renowned south-east coast.

As one of Africa’s most innovative online sales platforms for off-plan residential developments, Launchbase has built a reputation for transforming the sales process through its proprietary interactive price list and real-time online reservation system. While Launchbase has already entered the global market with projects in Portugal and the UK, the launch of Paje Square marks the company’s first African project beyond South Africa, signalling a significant milestone in its pan-African growth trajectory.

“Zanzibar is fast becoming one of the continent’s most attractive lifestyle and investment destinations, and we’re proud to support this evolution with our platform that brings transparency, access and convenience to investors around the world,” says Launchbase co-founder Dean Lederle.

Transforming proptech for the African market

For the first time on the island, sales will be facilitated via Launchbase’s online reservation platform, allowing buyers to view available units in real-time, filter by their preferences and reserve their chosen apartment with a secure deposit – all within minutes.

The sales launch will take place on 14 May 2025 at 1pm (GMT+3, East African Time).

The technology, which has powered some of South Africa’s most high-profile residential launches, such as Mont Reve (Sea Point), Lady Backs (Sea Point), The Paradigm (CBD) and The One (Stellenbosch), among many others, has proven especially compelling in fast-moving, lifestyle-rich destinations where buyers require a seamless and remote purchasing experience.

Powered by a visionary development team

Paje Square will be brought to life by CPS Africa and studio OMT architects. Both with a track record of excellence, CPS Africa is behind some of Zanzibar’s most talked-about projects and OMT Architects is known for creating projects and visions that lead to a more sustainable future. Together they are also creating the tallest timber tower on the African continent.

Paje Square has been designed with sustainability in mind. It will be constructed with the latest hybrid timber technology, ensuring a low carbon footprint and healthy living environment. The entire project is aiming for an advanced Edge certification due to its holistic sustainable approach and design.

Together, the team is delivering a landmark coastal hub that blends residential apartments with vibrant retail and hospitality elements.

Seamless Investment, Expertly Managed

One of the most compelling aspects for offshore investors is the turnkey rental model powered by Valor Hospitality Partners. The global hospitality group will manage the day-to-day operations of Paje Square, ensuring a seamless rental process for apartment owners while providing guests with a premium, hotel-style experience.

A new era for property investment in Zanzibar

The partnership between Launchbase and CPS Africa brings together cutting-edge proptech and visionary development to create a unique investment opportunity in Zanzibar’s booming coastal property market.

With global demand rising for lifestyle property in emerging tourism markets, Paje Square, and Launchbase’s platform, represent the future of property development and sales on the continent.

