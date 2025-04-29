MultiChoice claims scalp in piracy fight

MultiChoice Group is claiming a “significant legal victory” in its “fight against digital piracy” after a suspect in a cybercrime ring was found guilty on all charges brought against him.

The broadcaster said the regional court in Germiston found Vuyisile Victor Selem guilty on charges that included contravention of the Cybercrime Act and fraud.

The accused has been sentenced to either a R10 000 fine or 12 months of direct imprisonment, MultiChoice said in a statement.

This case forms part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal IPTV service known as Waka TV

“This case forms part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal IPTV service known as Waka TV, a pirate operation distributing unauthorised streaming access to premium pay-television content,” it explained.

“The verdict follows a targeted raid conducted in Germiston, where Selem was apprehended assisting an undercover informant with the installation of an illegal IPTV box. Subsequent investigations revealed his role as a reseller for Waka TV.”

Further incriminating items seized at the scene included an unapproved internet streaming pirate device; promotional banners advertising access to DStv Premium channels; and a mobile phone containing details of about 90 paying customers.

‘Strong precedent’

“All evidence was documented and submitted for forensic analysis, and additional suspects linked to Waka TV are currently under investigation. This ruling stresses the serious consequences of engaging in digital piracy and marks a strong precedent in South Africa’s fight against cybercrime,” MultiChoice said.

“Further raids and legal actions against individuals affiliated with the Waka TV pirate operation are expected in the coming months.” — © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: