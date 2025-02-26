Policeman arrested in MultiChoice Waka TV raid

A Western Cape policeman was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Waka TV piracy syndicate. This followed a raid by MultiChoice Group subsidiary Iderto with the Western Cape commercial crime unit.

According to a statement from MultiChoice, the police officer has been criminally charged and has been released on bail. The company did not name the arrested policeman.

“Law enforcement agencies have been instrumental in dismantling piracy networks, and we will continue to work closely with them to ensure illegal operations are disrupted,” said Frikkie Jonker, director of broadcast and cybersecurity at Iderto.

This is just the beginning. More actions will follow as we intensify our efforts to protect intellectual property

“This is just the beginning. More actions will follow as we intensify our efforts to protect intellectual property.”

MultiChoice said in its statement that Waka TV is part of a “vast, highly organised piracy syndicate that has siphoned millions from the legitimate broadcasting industry”.

It accused Waka TV of being an illicit enterprise that fuels a black market that threatens jobs, businesses and the creative economy.

“MultiChoice, Irdeto and law enforcement agencies are working around the clock to dismantle these piracy networks, employing advanced forensic investigations, cyber intelligence and legal action. More arrests and takedowns are imminent as authorities intensify their crackdown on Waka TV and other illegal IPTV services,” said MultiChoice. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here

Don’t miss: