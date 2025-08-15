TCS | Alan Knott-Craig unveils Fibertime’s big bet on township fibre

Alan Knott-Craig’s new fibre internet business, Fibertime, has been flying below the radar for some time now, but the serial telecommunications entrepreneur has finally unpacked his plans for the business.

Speaking to the TechCentral Show this week, Knott-Craig – who has led a range of well-known tech and telecoms businesses, including Mxit, World of Avatar, Project Isizwe and iBurst – talks about why he believes there’s money to be made in wiring up townships with fibre and how Fibertime (stylised as “fibertime”) hopes to reach millions of data-poor South Africans who, until now, have had to rely on expensive mobile data for connectivity.

In the interview, with TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod, Knott-Craig also chats about:

What’s been involved in building Fibertime and figuring out the business model;

The economics of township fibre;

The network’s footprint and where the company plans to build next (it is currently deploying infrastructure in Alexandra in Johannesburg);

Why he believes fibre beats wireless access for township internet services;

The challenges associated with working in township settings, including the threat posed by crime;

Plans to list the business, possibly in 2027; and

The recently approved Vodacom/Maziv deal, and what that means for the telecoms sector.

