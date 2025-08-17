Zuckerberg’s AI overhaul – hundreds of billions in play

Meta Platforms is planning its fourth overhaul of artificial intelligence efforts in six months, The Information reported on Friday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The company is expected to divide its new AI unit, Superintelligence Labs, into four groups: a new “TBD Lab”, short for “to be determined”; a products team including the Meta AI assistant; an infrastructure team; and the Fundamental AI Research (Fair) lab focused on long-term research, the report said, citing two people.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is going all-in to fast-track work on artificial general intelligence

As Silicon Valley's AI contest intensifies, CEO Mark Zuckerberg is going all-in to fast-track work on artificial general intelligence — machines that can outthink humans — and help create new cash flows.

Meta recently reorganised the company’s AI efforts under Superintelligence Labs, a high-stakes push that followed senior staff departures and a poor reception for Meta’s latest open-source Llama 4 model.

The social media giant has tapped US bond giant Pimco and alternative asset manager Blue Owl Capital to spearhead a US$29-billion financing for its data centre expansion in rural Louisiana, Reuters reported earlier this month. In July, Zuckerberg said Meta would spend hundreds of billions of dollars to build several massive AI data centres.

Big spender

The company raised the bottom end of its annual capital expenditure forecast by $2-billion, to a range of $66-billion to $72-billion, last month.

Rising costs to build out data centre infrastructure and employee compensation costs — as Meta has been poaching researchers with mega salaries — would push the 2026 expense growth rate above the pace in 2025, the company has said. — Jaspreet Singh, (c) 2025 Reuters

