WhatsApp takes on Zoom, Teams with new meeting-style features

WhatsApp is set to become more like workplace communication tools such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

The Meta-owned messaging service is introducing a set of new features aimed at making group calls easier to plan and more interactive.

WhatsApp said on Thursday in a blog post that it is rolling out a call scheduling option that lets users plan meetings or catch-ups in advance by tapping the “+” button in the Calls tab and selecting “Schedule call”.

Upcoming calls will now appear in the Calls tab, complete with attendee lists and shareable call links that can be added to personal calendars. Participants will get notifications when the call is about to start.

To make conversations smoother, WhatsApp is introducing a “raise hand” feature so users can signal when they’d like to speak, and live reactions that let people take part without interrupting the speaker. Call link creators will now also be notified when someone joins.

All calls remain protected with end-to-end encryption, but the updates underscore WhatsApp’s ambitions beyond casual messaging — turning it into a more structured collaboration and meeting tool for families, friends and workplaces alike.

By adding meeting-style planning, attendee management and interactive call features, WhatsApp is increasingly positioning itself as a competitor in the videoconferencing space dominated by Teams and Zoom. — (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media

