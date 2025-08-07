Altron, AWS unite to drive cloud-led transformation

On 30 July 2025, senior leaders from across industry sectors gathered at the Bryanston Country Club for a focused business briefing hosted by TechCentral, in partnership with Altron Digital Business and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Themed “Advancing Wellbeing and Opportunity: Cloud Innovation for Stronger Institutions”, the morning centred on the important topic of how cloud technology is reshaping public services, infrastructure and operations in South Africa and beyond.

It was a morning of insight, reflection and practical guidance.

Shared challenges, shared solutions

The agenda kicked off with high-impact presentations and discussions. At the core of every session was a clear message: cloud is a journey and strategic cloud adoption is now essential for organisations looking to modernise operations, cut costs and better serve their communities.

Speakers from Altron and AWS laid out the real-world pressures facing public and private sector leaders today – from ageing infrastructure and growing cybersecurity concerns to cost containment and talent shortages) and how cloud innovation is helping address each of these.

The Altron-AWS partnership in action

Altron, a trusted South African technology partner with a 60-year legacy, showcased its cloud-first approach through its strong partnership with AWS. Together, they offer end-to-end support: from initial cloud assessments and migration planning to full modernisation and post-migration optimisation.

Delegates learned how this partnership is driving meaningful transformation across industries. In one case study, a government entity had successfully migrated to the cloud but lacked a managed service to fully optimise its environment. After engaging with Altron and AWS, they assumed responsibility for managing its cloud infrastructure – delivering significant cost savings and empowering their team through targeted upskilling initiatives.

Another example featured a major South African university that moved away from legacy infrastructure and adopted AWS cloud. This transition led to a sharp reduction in licensing costs, greater agility and improved scalability to meet evolving institutional needs. By embracing cloud-native applications, the university streamlined its operations and significantly enhanced overall efficiency.

These were not generic success stories. They were highly relevant, local use cases that resonated with leaders looking for their own answers to similar challenges.

Making the cloud work for you

Much of the discussion focused on making cloud adoption successful. Altron’s team walked through the company’s proven migration methodology, starting with a deep dive into licensing optimisation and cloud readiness.

They explained how right-sizing workloads before migration can save up to 30% in costs and how AWS offers cloud credits to offset the initial investment.

Delegates also learnt about the AWS Well-Architected Framework, which guides cloud adoption across six pillars: operational excellence, security, reliability, performance, cost and sustainability. This framework is used to benchmark cloud deployments and provide institutions with actionable insights and improvement plans.

Many found value in hearing how these assessments are translated into real-world outcomes. For example, one public sector institution received a tailored road map to address performance bottlenecks and implement new security guardrails, avoiding unnecessary spend and risk.

The role of AI in education and public services

One highlight of the morning was the focus on education and AI. With adaptive learning solutions now available on AWS, institutions can personalise learning journeys and boost student engagement. The session looked at examples like predictive analytics for student retention, automated essay grading and intelligent tutoring systems, all made possible through cloud services.

As with any discussion about cloud, the subject of risk came up. Discussions looked at the challenges of AI in education, such as privacy concerns, the problem of algorithmic bias and South Africa’s growing digital divide. However, instead of framing these as reasons to pause innovation, they were seen as critical areas where thoughtful design and governance need to play a role.

Attendees appreciated the balanced view. The message was clear: with the right guardrails, AI can support (not replace) educators, and help institutions operate more efficiently while staying human centred.

Governance, security and staying in control

Security and governance were recurring themes throughout the briefing. In a world of evolving threats, cloud platforms must be secure by design. Altron stressed its commitment to building secure AWS environments, using well-established frameworks, operational guardrails and continuous optimisation.

For most leaders, the lesson was this: cloud migration is not migrating data or apps; it’s about creating a futureproof architecture that scales, remains compliant and protects sensitive information. This is particularly true for industries like healthcare, finance and government.

The next steps

In addition to the formal agenda, the conference gave room for peer-to-peer learning and relationship building. Training, healthcare, public sector and business leaders shared their experiences, learning and ideas during coffee breaks and lunches.

AWS experts were also available for face-to-face conversations, where they gave solid, personalised advice to delegates to address their unique pain points and challenges.

This access to specialists (combined with a steady flow of practical insights) made the event stand out. It was less about selling solutions and more about enabling action.

A platform for progress

The event delivered on its promise: to help senior leaders understand the transformative power of cloud innovation and how to apply it within their specific institutional contexts. From operational cost savings and infrastructure modernisation to better service delivery and data-driven decision-making, the benefits were tangible and well-illustrated.

Altron and AWS closed the event by reinforcing their commitment to supporting local institutions with the tools, guidance and expertise needed to move forward with confidence.

The Altron Digital Business difference

Altron Digital Business (ADB) plays a pivotal role in helping customers navigate their cloud transformation journeys with confidence and clarity. Whether an organisation is just beginning to explore cloud adoption or is looking to optimise an existing environment, ADB provides tailored support across every stage of the process.

ADB’s approach begins with understanding each customer’s unique business goals and technical landscape. Through comprehensive cloud assessments including licensing optimisation, workload analysis and readiness evaluations ADB ensures that cloud strategies are aligned with operational priorities and budget constraints.

Once a road map is defined, ADB delivers end-to-end support:

Migration planning and execution: Seamless transition of workloads to AWS with minimal disruption.

Seamless transition of workloads to AWS with minimal disruption. Security and governance: Implementation of robust guardrails and compliance frameworks to protect sensitive data.

Implementation of robust guardrails and compliance frameworks to protect sensitive data. Optimisation and innovation: Continuous improvement through performance tuning, cost management and integration of advanced services like AI and analytics.

Continuous improvement through performance tuning, cost management and integration of advanced services like AI and analytics. Enablement and upskilling: Training and enablement programmes to empower internal teams and build long-term cloud capability.

ADB’s deep partnership with AWS allows customers to access the latest innovations, including cloud credits, best architectural practices and specialised expertise. More than just a technology provider, ADB acts as a strategic advisor, helping institutions modernise infrastructure, improve service delivery and unlock new opportunities for growth.

