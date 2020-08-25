Altron CEO Mteto Nyati in extraordinary attack on the ANC - TechCentral

Altron Group CEO Mteto Nyati launched a withering critique of the ANC government on Twitter at the weekend, saying the ruling party has “past its sell-by date”.

Nyati, who is one of the most high-profile and respected leaders in South Africa’s ICT industry, said in a tweet that the ANC is “no longer relevant to the economic and social challenges of our times”.

“The leaders have buried their heads in the sand. It is time for change. We must create our own future. #PutSouthAfricaFirst,” he said.

At the time of writing, his message had been retweeted nearly a thousand times and had been liked over 2 000 times.

The ANC has gone past its sell by date. It is no longer relevant to the economic and social challenges of our times. The leaders have buried their heads in the sand. It is time for change. We must create our own future. #PutSouthAfricaFirst — Mteto Nyati (@mteton) August 22, 2020

Nyati, who recently published an autobiography called Betting on a Darkie and who has previously led Microsoft South Africa and MTN South Africa before joining Altron, has 18 800 followers on Twitter.

Responding on Twitter to user Glenda Perumal, who asked him whether there were alternatives to the ANC, Nyati said: “We can always create alternatives.”

Responding to another user, Aphiwe, who said the current ANC leadership was a “step in the correct direction” and that this new leadership appeared to be “committed to reforming the organisation”, Nyati said: “Open your eyes. Please open your eyes.”

Open your eyes. Please open your eyes. — Mteto Nyati (@mteton) August 22, 2020

Nyati’s criticism of the ANC comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa has repeatedly slammed the corruption in his party, especially around tenders for the supply and distribution of personal protective equipment for Covid-19.

It also comes as social media users, infuriated with the levels of corruption and poor service delivery, rally around the #VoetsekANC hashtag. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media