Amazon in talks to buy $2-billion stake in Bharti Airtel - TechCentral

Amazon.com is in early-stage talks to buy a stake worth at least US$2-billion in Indian mobile operator Bharti Airtel, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter, underscoring the growing attraction of India’s digital economy for US technology giants.

The planned investment, if completed, would mean Amazon acquiring a roughly 5% stake based on the current market value of Bharti, which is India’s third largest telecoms company with more than 300 million subscribers.

The discussions between Amazon and Bharti come at a time when global players are placing major bets on the digital arm of Reliance Industries, which owns Bharti’s telecoms rival Jio.

The talks between Bharti and Amazon are at an early stage and the deal terms could change, or an agreement may not be reached

Reliance’s digital unit has raised $10-billion in recent weeks from Facebook, KKR and others.

An Amazon spokeswoman said the company does “not offer comments on speculation of what we may or may not do in future”.

Bharti said the company routinely works with all digital players to bring their products, content and services to customers. “Beyond that there is no other activity to report,” it said in a statement.

Crucial market

Amazon counts India as a crucial growth market where it has committed $6.5-billion in investments mainly toward expanding its e-commerce footprint.

The Seattle-based company has in recent years also expanded its digital offerings in India via its voice-activated speakers, video streaming and cloud storage, as it seeks to tap a rising number of Internet and smartphone users in the country of 1.3 billion people. — Reported by Aditya Kalra and Sumeet Chatterjee, with additional reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal, (c) 2020 Reuters