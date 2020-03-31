Are you ready for the Dell Latitude 9510? - TechCentral

Beautifully designed, with a sleek aluminium finish, Dell Technologies is ready to launch its brand new Latitude 9510. Winning the 2019 Tech Innovators Award within the Laptop category for its Latitude 7400 2-in-1, Dell has taken it a step further with the Dell Latitude 9510 being introduced as the world’s smallest, lightest and most intelligent 15-inch business laptop or 2-in-1. This device is perfect for professionals who are constantly on the go but still need the best conferencing experience.

Due to the unit’s built-in speakerphone and powerful amplifier, the days of low-range vocals, distortion and echoes are over; not to mention the high-quality speakers to ensure your conference calls are loud and crystal clear and all background noise is eliminated.

Thanks to the highly efficient Dell Optimizer, the Latitude 9510 is kitted out with great AI features that learn how you work and adapt accordingly. For example, ExpressResponse detects your most used apps and launches them faster, ensuring you never have to waste time searching for documents. And ExpressSign-in is an impressive proximity sensor technology, which prompts secure login as you approach, and also locks when you walk away from the device. Plus, there’s ExpressCharge, which optimises your battery based on your average usage and charging patterns. The Latitude 9510 boasts a battery life of up to 30 hours — the longest running battery life in a 15-inch business PC, making it the perfect modern device for business professionals.

Already receiving rave reviews from the tech industry, the Latitude 9510 also offers:

Up to the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processors, with vPro coming soon;

Microsoft Windows 10 operating system;

Up to 16GB PDDR3 on-board memory;

Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) for nearly 3x faster speeds and next-gen security to PCs and wireless networks. Designed for 5G LTE, you can be assured that you will stay connected no matter where you are;

Smart antennas ensuring your connection stays at peak performance wherever you are;

Equipped with new eSim technology, which automatically connects to mobile carriers globally, you will no longer have to switch Sim cards when travelling to a different country; and

15.0 InfinityEdge screen.

Dell Technologies is known for its commitment to sustainability initiatives and is a leader the recycling efforts and contributions to the IT industry.

Ensuring sustainability at the forefront of innovation, the Dell Technologies Latitude 9510 uses waterborne paint in 100% of its painted parts, while ocean-bound plastic and HDPE-recycled plastic are used for the packaging trays. And Dell Technologies offer free collection and recycling of e-waste in South Africa, including all non-Dell electronic equipment — the ideal, guilt-free motivation to upgrade to the new Latitude 9510.

Stay tuned to Pinnacle’s communication channels for more information and news on when the Dell Latitude 9510 will be available in South Africa.

