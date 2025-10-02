AWS recognises BBD with dual accolades

BBD has been recognised with two accolades from Amazon Web Services, demonstrating its exceptional cloud capabilities and commitment to customer success. The company has officially been named an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, the highest level of recognition within the AWS partner network. It has also achieved the AWS Managed Services Provider (MSP) Program validation.

These dual achievements place BBD among an elite group of AWS partners globally, underscoring its deep technical expertise and track record of delivering transformative cloud solutions at scale, from strategic planning and migration to ongoing operations and innovation.

“Achieving both AWS premier partner status and the MSP validation is a monumental accomplishment for BBD and a testament to the relentless dedication and expertise of our BBD cloud solutions team,” says Werner de Jager, head of BBD Cloud Solutions. “This formal recognition strengthens our value proposition. We are a long-term technology partner that can help clients realise their full cloud potential by combining elite strategic guidance with proven operational excellence.”

What the premier tier status means for clients

The AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status is a powerful endorsement of BBD’s extensive experience, multiple AWS programme validations and demonstrated success in working with many customers at scale across various markets.

For clients, partnering with an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner means:

Proven customer success: Working with a partner that has a demonstrated track record, including notable achievements like its work with Cell C’s MVNE (mobile virtual network enabler) platform migration.

Working with a partner that has a demonstrated track record, including notable achievements like its work with Cell C’s MVNE (mobile virtual network enabler) platform migration. Deep technical expertise: Access to a robust team boasting 15 AWS competencies, programmes and service validations, including migration, DevOps and cloud operations. This ensures solutions are built on advanced and secure cloud foundations.

Access to a robust team boasting 15 AWS competencies, programmes and service validations, including migration, DevOps and cloud operations. This ensures solutions are built on advanced and secure cloud foundations. Commitment to innovation and savings: Leveraging cutting-edge cloud strategies to drive business growth and efficiency, including an average 31% average cost savings for clients.

Leveraging cutting-edge cloud strategies to drive business growth and efficiency, including an average 31% average cost savings for clients. Rigorous validation: Assurance that BBD has met and consistently exceeded AWS’s stringent performance benchmarks and industry standards.

What the MSP validation delivers

The AWS MSP programme validation formally recognises BBD’s ability to deliver full lifecycle cloud services. This requires demonstrating deep technical expertise and excellence in managing AWS environments with operational efficiency, governance and security at scale.

For organisations seeking a reliable, forward-thinking partner, this validation offers added confidence that BBD delivers:

Operational excellence: Proven frameworks, automation and mature processes for ongoing effectiveness, including continuous monitoring, incident response, rightsizing and 24/7 support.

Proven frameworks, automation and mature processes for ongoing effectiveness, including continuous monitoring, incident response, rightsizing and 24/7 support. Strategic guidance: Continuous cloud optimisation, cost control and performance improvement, with a FinOps-driven approach.

Continuous cloud optimisation, cost control and performance improvement, with a FinOps-driven approach. Accelerated Innovation: Allowing businesses to focus on their core mission while BBD expertly manages the cloud foundation.

Unlocking the future of cloud innovation

BBD’s dual achievement not only validates its current service offering but also unlocks new avenues for collaboration with AWS, including direct referrals and co-selling opportunities, expanding BBD’s reach and accelerating its managed services growth strategy in South Africa and beyond.

“This recognition validates our strategic investment in AWS capabilities and reinforces our position as a go-to partner for businesses seeking to harness the full power of the cloud for innovation, scale and efficiency,” adds De Jager.

BBD continues to demonstrate its commitment to helping clients harness the full power of the cloud – delivering secure, scalable and high-impact solutions that drive digital transformation.

Ready to unlock the full potential of your cloud?

Don’t let your cloud strategy stagnate. Connect with the BBD Cloud Solutions team today to discover how a premier partner with MSP validated services can transform your cloud environment, drive significant cost savings and accelerate your digital journey.

About BBD

A leading international provider of bespoke software solutions, BBD’s four decades of technical and domain expertise spans the education, financial services, insurance, gaming, telecommunications and public sectors. BBD employs over 1 200 highly skilled, motivated and experienced IT professionals, curating flexible teams from our hubs across South Africa, India, the Netherlands, Portugal and the UK. BBD is a 51% black-owned and level-1 B-BBEE partner, with a 135% B-BBEE recognition. For more, visit BBD or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok or YouTube.