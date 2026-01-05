Banned or not? The truth about Schuko plugs in South Africa

Ongoing confusion within South Africa’ electrical sector has led to claims that all Schuko sockets are banned. The reality is far more nuanced, and the misunderstanding is affecting product sales, certificate-of-compliance approvals and appliance imports.

There’s a fundamental misreading of the specifications. Many people assume all Schuko-style plugs and sockets are illegal. That’s incorrect and is causing unnecessary disruption across the supply chain.

Traditional earthed Schuko plugs and sockets, with exposed earth contacts on the sides, are prohibited in South Africa. The side-contact earth design, standard in Europe, has the risk of becoming live due to adverse conditions that are more common in South Africa than in other geographical areas, thus placing consumers at risk of shock.

South African standards use a dedicated earth pin, while Schuko plugs rely on side-contact clips. If the earth fails, live parts can be exposed, posing a genuine risk to life.

Contrary to popular belief, however, unearthed two-pin Schuko-style sockets for class II (double-insulated) appliances remain legal:

Sans 164-6 permits 16A two-pin plugs and sockets for equipment such as hairdryers, drills, blenders and chargers; and

Sans 164-2, the newer hexagonal socket standard, is designed to accept these plugs safely with recessed, shuttered contacts that prevent accidental contact with live pins.

Many imported appliances come with plugs that resemble Schuko but have no earth connection. These are fully legal and safe for double-insulated equipment.

The warranty trap

Replacing a moulded plug with a standard three-pin plug often voids the manufacturer’s warranty. Consumers shouldn’t tamper with factory-fitted plugs. Using compliant two-pin socket outlets is the proper solution.

While earth-leakage devices help minimise risk, they only function correctly if installations comply with Sans 10142-1. Not all installations meet these standards. That’s why using the correct socket specifications is critical for safety.

The standards exist to protect South African consumers in our specific infrastructure environment. By specifying compliant sockets and not earthed Schuko configurations, we can safely accommodate international appliances while maintaining rigorous safety standards. Clear guidance in the market ensures the right products are used correctly.

The author, Andrew Dickson, is engineering executive at CBI-electric: low voltage