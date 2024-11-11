Big changes coming to DStv Stream

MultiChoice will soon begin rolling out updates to its DStv Stream platform, including the ability to rewind live television channels by up to 24 hours.

The software updates, which will be available starting from 12 November, include a new feature called “Cloud PVR” that allows subscribers to save live shows to watch later, with recordings available for 30 days. The updates will be rolled out gradually, with web users getting the new software first, followed by those on iOS, Android and other platforms.

“With Watch from Start and Cloud PVR, we’re giving viewers more control over their viewing experience,” said MultiChoice South Africa Marc Jury in a statement.

Flexibility

“We know customers want the freedom to enjoy content on their schedule, and these new features bring the flexibility of streaming to the live TV experience.”

The 24-hour Watch from Start functionality will only be available on some channels, including a variety of SuperSport channels, M-Net, Mzansi Magic and KykNet. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

