And now for cheaper DStv plans

Capitec Bank and DStv parent MultiChoice Group will extend their partnership, which saw discounted rates for streaming service Showmax introduced in August, to include DStv Stream bouquets as well.

Showmax subscriptions are half their normal selling price through the Capitec banking app. The discounted plans, which are available only to Capitec clients using the bank’s app, offer:

Showmax Entertainment Mobile: R22/month

R22/month Showmax Premier League Mobile: R34/month

R34/month Showmax Entertainment: R49/month

The move follows Capitec’s announcement on Tuesday – in its interim results for the six months to 31 August 2024 – that the partnership led to 50 000 Showmax voucher sign-ups in the first month it was available to the bank’s clients.

“The results have been fantastic,” said Marc Jury, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa and Showmax in a statement to TechCentral. “Starting next month, Capitec customers will also unlock discounts on DStv Stream plans.”

Jury didn’t provide further information, saying more details will be announced soon.

Details of how substantial the discount on DStv Stream subscriptions will be for Capitec customers are yet to be announced, but if the proportions are similar to those for Showmax subscriptions (admittedly a big “if”), Capitec users could pay R400/month for the DStv Stream Premium bouquet, which currently costs R799 on a month-to-month contract. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

