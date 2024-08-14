Showmax cuts subscription fees in half in deal with Capitec

Capitec and Showmax have reached an agreement that will see the bank’s customers paying just half of the normal fee for a subscription to the MultiChoice Group-owned internet streamer.

In a statement on Wednesday, Showmax said Capitec’s 12 million active banking app users can now buying Showmax streaming vouchers, starting at R22/month.

The aggressive pricing forms part of Showmax’s stated intention of seeing off international rivals in its home market, and building the leading streaming video service on the continent.

The discounted plans, which are available only to Capitec clients using the bank’s app, offer:

Showmax Entertainment Mobile: R22/month

R22/month Showmax Premier League Mobile: R34/month

R34/month Showmax Entertainment: R49/month

The launch of the discounted bundles comes just days before the kick-off of the new Premier League football season on Friday.

In addition, Capitec is offering 5GB of data for R145 through its mobile virtual network operator to allow its customers to access the Showmax bundles.

‘Affordable rates’

As to why a bank is helping subsidise a streaming video service, it appears to be about keeping its clients sweet.

“We want to make entertainment available anywhere and anytime at very affordable rates,” Henk Lourens, group executive for strategic initiatives at Capitec, said in the statement. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media