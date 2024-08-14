Two more arrests in DStv piracy crackdown

MultiChoice Group, which has recently stepped up its fight against content pirates, has announced it has successfully raided another alleged piracy ring, this time in Cape Town.

Working with detectives from the Milnerton police station, the company secured the arrest of two suspects behind the alleged piracy operation.

“This operation forms part of MultiChoice’s broader anti-piracy strategy, which has seen successful raids across multiple African countries in recent months,” it said in a statement.

The company plans to intensify its anti-piracy efforts in the coming weeks, with further raids planned

Two suspects – one male and one female – were apprehended for allegedly selling pirate internet streaming devices that provided illegal access to MultiChoice’s premium content in violation of various laws, including the Cybercrime Act and the Copyright Act.

“The two individuals are scheduled to appear in the Cape Town magistrates court on 15 August to face charges related to their criminal activities,” MultiChoice said.

‘Growing global concern’

“Streaming piracy remains a growing global concern, with significant implications for the entertainment industry and beyond. While it offers short-term benefits to consumers, the long-term effects are detrimental to content creators, economic stability and job security.

“Addressing streaming piracy requires a multifaceted approach, including stricter enforcement of copyright laws, improved access to affordable legal streaming options, and heightened awareness about the risks associated with illegal content consumption. By tackling these issues, the industry can work towards a more sustainable and equitable digital entertainment ecosystem,” MultiChoice said. — © 2024 NewsCentral Media