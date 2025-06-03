Bill Gates is giving it all away – and Africa’s first in line

Africa is set to be the largest beneficiary of the US$200-billion (R3.6-trillion) that the Gates Foundation plans to give away over the next two decades, co-founder Bill Gates said.

“The majority of that funding will be spent on helping you address challenges here in Africa,” he told an African Union gathering in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia on Monday, according to an e-mailed statement from his foundation.

The organisation said last month that it plans to give away the money over 20 years before shutting down in 2045. That implies Gates — currently the fifth richest person in the world — plans to transfer many billions to his foundation as part of a goal to give away 99% of his wealth. He’s currently worth about $175-billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The foundation has disbursed more than $100-billion since it was co-founded by Gates and Melinda French Gates in 2000. Originally, the foundation was set to close 20 years after the Microsoft co-founder’s death. — (c) 2025 Bloomberg LP

