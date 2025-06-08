TechCentral Nexus S0E1: Starlink, BEE and a new leader at Vodacom

This is the first (and beta) episode of a new podcast series curated by TechCentral’s editorial team and generated by artificial intelligence tools. It’s an experiment for now, but if it works well, we’ll consider making it a regular feature by lauching a season 1.
Note that even using the most accurate and reliable sources, AI can and will occasionally make mistakes.
Again, this is experimental. We welcome your feedback. Would you like this podcast to become a regular feature? Is there anything you’d like us to improve? Is an hour too long? Drop us a line at [email protected].
Listen to S0E1 (beta) now…
Topics covered in this episode include:
- Ayo Technology Solutions in trouble with the JSE again
- BYD’s electric vehicle expansion plans in South Africa
- Bill Gates’s planned US$200-billion largesse, with Africa benefiting most
- MultiChoice Group’s expected profit decline
- The impact of load shedding on the ICT sector
- Mr Price Cellular gaining market share
- Starlink potentially interfering with the SKA telescope
- The first reviews of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
- South Africa risking being left behind in crypto finance
- Telecoms operators’ views on BEE reforms and Starlink
- South Africa’s most expensive smartphones
- A top executive stepping down at Prosus
- Vodacom appointing a new international markets CEO
- The looming battle over the 6GHz spectrum band ahead of communications regulator Icasa’s next auction
