Top executive steps down at Prosus

Ervin Tu, group president and chief investment officer of Prosus, the European-listed spinoff of South Africa’s Naspers, is stepping down from his role.

He will “maintain a relationship” with Prosus as an adviser, the company said in a statement posted to its website on Tuesday.

“Since he joined in August 2021. Ervin has led important group initiatives such as simplifying the group’s structure, improving group-wide financial performance, implementing the ongoing share repurchase programme and enhancing the operations of the investment team. Upon the appointment of Fabricio Bloisi as CEO in July 2024, Ervin has been instrumental in supporting a successful leadership transition.”

In the statement, Prosus and Naspers CEO Fabricio Bloisi said: “Ervin has made significant contributions to our people, strategy and capital allocation – as CIO, as interim CEO and as president. I am very grateful to him for his counsel and support, and I am pleased that Ervin will remain a good friend of the Prosus and Naspers team and continue to advise the company.”

“Prosus’s vision and strategy has changed significantly over the past 10 months. The group is transforming into an operating technology company, focused on lifestyle e-commerce, within its key markets of Latin America, India and Europe,” Prosus said.

Before joining Prosus in 2021, Tu was managing partner of SoftBank Investment Advisers in San Francisco. Before that he was MD of the Technology, Media and Telecom Group in the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

