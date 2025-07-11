$125-trillion traded: Binance redefines global finance in just eight years

Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and user base, is celebrating eight years of growth. This milestone reflects the collective impact of a global community that continues to advance crypto towards the mainstream and chart the future of digital finance.

Starting as a crypto-to-crypto exchange in 2017, Binance has grown into a community of 280 million users across more than 100 countries — today, nearly one in every 28 people on Earth is registered on Binance. Every week, about a million new users join the platform, reflecting the accelerating adoption of digital assets. Today, Binance empowers people to explore, trade, learn and connect — offering everything from innovative financial tools and payments to education, research, social impact initiatives and web3 experiences.

Over the past eight years, Binance users have traded $125-trillion worth of digital assets

“Eight years ago, we set out with a vision: to make crypto a fundamental way for people to increase their financial freedom — to access, spend, own, store and earn their own money. Today, 280 million people have made it part of their lives, with Binance as their trusted guide. We’re grateful for that trust. As adoption grows, our mission remains clear: always placing users at the heart of every decision and building secure, accessible tools that empower everyone to participate in this new era of finance.”

Today Binance offers the deepest liquidity in the industry, alongside a broad range of products and robust security measures that millions of users rely on every day. Over the past eight years, Binance users have traded US$125-trillion worth of digital assets across spot and derivatives markets. With an average daily trading volume exceeding $91-billion, Binance processes approximately 217 million spot and futures trades per day. As of June 2025, according to The Block, the platform holds more than 41% of global crypto spot trading market share, underscoring its role as the preferred venue for both retail and institutional participants.

Essential platform

Beyond trading, Binance has become an essential platform for savings, payments and education. Since launch:

$50-billion in earnings and savings have been delivered to users via Binance Earn;

Binance Pay has processed $230-billion across 300 million transactions, offering a faster, more cost-effective alternative to traditional payments;

Between 2022 and 2024 alone, Binance Pay saved users $1.75-billion in remittance fees, showcasing crypto’s potential to improve lives in economically underserved regions; and

Over 64 million people have built their crypto knowledge through Binance Academy.

Security and compliance have been foundational to Binance’s growth. Since December 2022, Binance risk controls have prevented $10-billion in fraud losses, while over $215-million in stolen funds have been recovered or frozen. The company has responded to 241 000 law-enforcement requests and conducted more than 400 training sessions to help global agencies fight crime using blockchain transparency. Today, compliance-related roles account for nearly 22% of Binance’s workforce, and compliance spending is projected to increase 33% year over year in 2025.

With a rapidly growing institutional user base and continued product innovation — from Binance Wallet and Binance Alpha to Launchpool and Megadrop — Binance is expanding access to digital assets and shaping how the world engages with this new era of finance.

As the digital-asset industry matures, Binance continues to empower the next generation of crypto adopters. For Binance, eight is more than just a number — it symbolises an enduring commitment to growth, innovation and building a financial system that works for everyone.

