Bookmarks | LG looks beyond OLED 

There are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

LG may soon bring us a ‘dream’ screen that outshines OLED: LG Electronics is reportedly working on a new display technology that could surpass OLED screens in brightness and image quality. This development promises to deliver superior contrast, vibrant colours and enhanced energy efficiency, potentially setting a new standard in the display industry. Read more on Gizmodo . DM

Garmin Fenix 8 in-depth review: worth the upgrade?: No one does smartwatch and sports watch reviews better then DC Rainmaker, aka Ray Maker. So, when the Garmin Fenix 8 line-up was announced on Tuesday, it’s Maker’s blog and YouTube channel we turned to first. According to him, the Fenix 8 line-up offers notable upgrades like improved battery life and enhanced health monitoring features. However, if you already own a recent model like the Fenix 7, the changes may not be significant enough to justify the upgrade. Read more on dcrainmaker.com . DM

US achieves superconductor breakthrough, creates new material for quantum leap: A team of scientists in the US has achieved a notable milestone in the domain of superconductors. This progress may have considerable consequences for the future of quantum computing. Read more on Interesting Engineering . TS

Nvidia shows off Blackwell server installations in progress: If you’re a fan of symmetry and precision, you’ll find great satisfaction in the organisation of these servers. Nvidia showed off more elements of its Blackwell platform, including servers being installed and configured. It’s a less than subtle way of reminding everyone that Blackwell is still coming. More on Tom’s Hardware . TS

Ultra-thin, flexible solar cells could soon coat and power your stuff: Imagine solar panels so thin and pliable that you can power all your devices by slapping them onto your house, car, smartphone and backpack. That tech could be coming soon, thanks to Oxford University’s physics department, which may have made a breakthrough that could be consumer-ready soon. Read more on Gizmodo . TS

Can upstate New York become the next Silicon Valley? This ex-Nvidia founder thinks so: New York is emerging as a tech hub, potentially rivalling Silicon Valley. Spearheaded by influential figures like Curtis Priem, the city is attracting start-ups, investments and talent, fostering an innovation ecosystem. Read more in The Guardian . DM

Xiaomi’s rumoured button-free smartphone will hopefully light a fire for the iPhone to follow: Xiaomi is said to be developing a button-free smartphone, a design innovation that could push competitors like Apple to explore similar concepts. This move may set a new standard in smartphone design. Read more on Gizmodo . DM

What’s coming up on EU technology policy?: Regulators in the EU generally set the precedent for other jurisdictions in how new technological sectors are governed. To get a glimpse of the topics and what is on the agenda, read more on Euro News. NN

Microsoft Bing Copilot accuses reporter of crimes he covered: Microsoft’s Bing AI, now with Copilot, has been “hallucinating” – because who doesn’t love an AI confidently serving up nonsense? Despite being a tech giant, Microsoft still struggles with getting its AI to stick to the facts. But hey, at least it keeps things interesting, right? They’re working on fixing these quirks, though. Read more on The Register . DM