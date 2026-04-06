Cabinet approves draft AI policy for public comment

Cabinet has approved the publication of South Africa’s draft national AI policy for public comment, minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said.

Ntshavheni said on Thursday during a press conference that the policy is aimed at ensuring that the benefits and risks of AI are distributed evenly across society and across generations. It seeks to strengthen government’s ability to regulate and adopt AI responsibly while encouraging local innovation, supporting job creation and widening access to AI skills.

The draft is structured around six core pillars: capacity and talent development; AI for inclusive growth and job creation; responsible governance; ethical and inclusive AI; cultural preservation and international integration; and human-centred deployment.

These core pillars are aimed at promoting the responsible development and ethical deployment of AI

“These core pillars are aimed at promoting the responsible development and ethical deployment of AI,” Ntshavheni said.

The policy recognises that a phased approach is needed because AI deployment and risk profiles differ from sector to sector, the minister said.

Thursday’s announcement marks a significant step in a process that has been under way since 2020. The department of communications & digital technologies published a national AI policy framework in August 2024 as a “first step” towards a full national AI policy, built on pillars including talent and skills development, digital infrastructure, research and innovation, and the adoption of AI in the public sector.

‘Middle of the road’

In February, the department told parliament’s portfolio committee on communications that the draft policy would be taken to cabinet and could be gazetted for public comment in March. Officials briefing MPs at the time described a “middle of the road” approach — one that stops short of the EU’s stricter regulatory regime, which the department has said could stifle innovation, while providing a policy lever to stimulate economic growth and position the country as an African leader in responsible AI.

Once finalised, the national AI policy is expected to form the foundation for future AI regulations and potentially a dedicated AI Act. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media