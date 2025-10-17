This is Eskom’s new board

Five members of Eskom’s outgoing board will continue to serve on the newly approved board by cabinet, with current chair Mteto Nyati staying on for another year as his term only ends in 2026.

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced the new members at a post-cabinet briefing on Thursday. She said the appointments remain subject to the verification of qualifications and relevant security clearances.

Last month, when Eskom released its results, Nyati indicated that some board members would be kept on to ensure continuity. This followed the entity turning a profit for the first time in eight years.

Apart from Nyati, the members remaining on the board are Busisiwe Vilakazi, Lwazi Goqwana, Clive le Roux and Tsakani Mthombeni:

Vilakazi holds a DPhil in engineering science from the University of Oxford. She is a former senior researcher at the CSIR and has experience in ICT research and innovation, data science, analytics, strategy, and digital transformation.

Le Roux is a former chief nuclear officer at Eskom and an experienced power station manager at Matimba power station and Koeberg nuclear power station. He has consulted at Eskom more than a decade.

Goqwana is an engineer by profession with 25 years of working experience in manufacturing, construction, financial services, logistics, energy and government services. He has worked for multiple organisations including Unilever, Tiger Brands, Barclays Africa, Transnet and the department of public enterprises.

Mthombeni holds a PhD in electrical engineering. Before joining Eskom, she held roles in energy and carbon strategy, most notably at Implats and Gold Fields.

New appointees

New appointees to the board are:

Andrew Barendse, who is well-known in the telecommunications sector, and is managing executive for regulatory affairs at Vodacom and a non-executive director of the International Institute of Communications.

Dimakatso Matshoga, an engineer by training who served on the Transnet board from 2018 to 2023.

Kgaogelo Chiloane, a climate and environmental scientist with over 14 years of experience in environmental consulting, research and education. She is co-founder of the Adaptation Institute of Southern Africa, a platform for policy, science and implementation focused on helping communities adapt to climate change.

Sharmila Govind, a global human resources executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience across international financial institutions, development finance and multinational corporations.

Vuyo Peach, a legal and governance expert with experience spanning compliance, corporate law and institutional reform.

Bajabulile Tshabalala, a South African finance executive and a candidate for the presidency of the African Development Bank. She is a former senior vice president of the bank, a position she resigned from to pursue the presidency.

Tshokolo Nchocho, a former group executive at the Development Bank of Southern Africa, where he managed infrastructure project finance debt and equity investments. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

