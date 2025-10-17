MTN launches integrated home-mobile plans

MTN South Africa has launched a portfolio of integrated home and mobile connectivity plans as it moves to beyond its previous “Ambition 2025” strategy towards a focus on the connected home.

The move aligns with a shift in strategy announced by MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita at a media event in Johannesburg last month.

Mupita said MTN’s connected home strategy would focus on both expanding 5G fixed-wireless access (FWA) and fibre. MTN Group also planned to acquire spectrum in markets where it operates, including South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana, to enhance this strategy.

This investment will distinguish MTN and will be where the growth and profit pools will be

“The opportunity in the home is enormous,” Mupita said at the time. “[We] have not really gone that deep [yet]… With the right spectral assets, we will attack [this space] with FWA, and in some situations we will use FTTH.

“This [investment] will distinguish MTN and [will be] where the growth and profit pools will be,” he said, adding that entertaining and gaming would drive data demand in the home in the years ahead.

MTN South Africa described the new Sky Premium plans as a “lifestyle proposition” that will “extend seamless connectivity” to South African households.

“Connecting the home is a cornerstone of MTN’s long-term growth strategy,” said Bertus van der Vyver, GM for post-paid and home solutions at MTN South Africa, in a statement.

Five plans

“MTN Sky Premium is the next evolution of that vision, integrating mobile and home connectivity to deliver seamless experiences that keep families connected, productive and entertained.”

The MTN Sky Premium range is made up of five plans that incorporate data, all-network minutes, a home connectivity discount and a dedicated premium customer service offering. The home connectivity benefit is a rand value saving on MTN 5G, LTE fixed-wireless or fibre services, ranging from R50 off per month on the lowest subscription tier, to R800 off per month on the highest tier.

The dedicated premium service is a customer care benefit that includes preferential call centre access on some plans and an assigned relationship manager on others. The data offered on MTN Sky Premium Plans ranges from 15GB to 200GB/month. More details are provided in the table below.

In a statement on Thursday, MTN said its existing postpaid customers can switch or upgrade to the new MTN Sky Premium plans. Customers with an existing MTN Home Internet or MTN Fibre service can also “save” up to R800/month when they join MTN Sky Premium, it said.

The connected home is one of three pillars of MTN’s strategy as it looks to 2030. The others are fintech and digital infrastructure. The group’s fintech arm is driven by the MTN MoMo app. MTN plans to add more features and services to the app while driving its customers away from USSD technology.

MTN’s digital infrastructure portfolio aims to build AI and edge data centres in various markets.

“We are looking at how we participate in data centres… AI is an area where there can be rapid transformation, especially around productivity. It is a transformational technology that will be pervasive.” – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

