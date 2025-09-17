MTN bets on AI data centres to drive next growth phase

MTN Group is preparing a major push into artificial intelligence infrastructure, signalling a strategic shift beyond its traditional telecommunications business.

According to a Bloomberg News report on Tuesday, MTN is in talks with US and European firms to co-build data centres across the continent to supply AI computing power to businesses, governments and consumers.

CEO Ralph Mupita told the news agency in an interview that MTN has entered commercial negotiations and aims to finalise partnerships before year-end. The group has already reportedly committed US$240-million to its first AI-focus data centre in Nigeria, under a new business unit called Genova.

Genova will provide AI compute capacity directly to businesses and governments, while also leasing infrastructure to “hyperscalers” – these are large cloud services providers like Microsoft and Google. MTN is also considering equipping facilities with its own hardware, Bloomberg said.

This initiative fits squarely into MTN’s wider infrastructure monetisation strategy. TechCentral reported earlier this month that Mupita has identified MTN’s growth pillars in the coming years as connectivity, fintech and digital platforms.

The connected home strategy, driven by fibre and 5G fixed-wireless broadband, reflects MTN’s ambition to extend deeper into households. AI data centres complement this by targeting enterprise and government demand, as well as providing a revenue-sharing platform for global hyperscalers. Both bets underscore MTN’s intent to reposition as more than a mobile operator – becoming more of an Africa-focused digital utility.

Africa lagging

Africa hosts less than 1% of global AI data centre capacity, despite having the world’s fastest-growing and youngest population.

MTN’s plan could help redress this imbalance, extending capacity to other markets where the group operates, including Nigeria, Ghana and Uganda.

Reliable energy remains a challenge. MTN said it is exploring options to secure stable and efficient power for its planned facilities, given the unreliable grid supply in many of its markets. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

