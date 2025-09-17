Zero Carbon Charge moves from Wolmaransstad proof site to N3, N1 corridors

Zero Carbon Charge, the company building a network of national off-grid electric vehicle charging stations, said on Wednesday that it plans to begin construction of new sites along the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban and the N1 to Cape Town.

This comes as the Development Bank of Southern Africa after firmed up a R100-million equity investment into the company, which is also known simply as Charge.

“This follows the DBSA’s initial approval of the investment on 29 April, which was subject to final agreements and the satisfaction of conditions precedent,” Charge said in a statement on Wednesday. “In recent months, the DBSA concluded its due diligence to ensure that the project is fully prepared and ready for immediate implementation.”

Zero Carbon Charge built its first off-grid charge station and proof of concept near Wolmaransstad in North West last year.

“With the DBSA approval and investment now actioned, Charge will begin construction of its next sites along the N3 corridor, linking Johannesburg and Durban. This will be followed by the N1 corridor linking Johannesburg and Cape Town, laying the foundation for a new era of renewable-powered transport infrastructure in South Africa,” it said in the statement.

“The process of finalising financial closure was supported by Absa’s Corporate and Investment Banking division, which played a critical role in advising Charge through the two-year journey towards bankability and investment readiness,” it added. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

