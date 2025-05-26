Zero Carbon Charge secures R100-million for off-grid EV charging stations

Zero Carbon Charge, the start-up planning to build a network of off-grid electric vehicle charging stations along South Africa’s highways, has just secured R100-million in funding from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).

Also known as Charge, the company plans to build the solar-powered, ultra-fast electric charging stations across the country. It has built the first off-grid station near Wolmaransstad in the North West provinces, which TechCentral visited last year — watch the video here.

In a statement, Charge co-founder and director Andries Malherbe said: “This show of faith by the DBSA is not only financial but symbolic, too.”

Each site is fully off-grid, powered by solar energy and supported by battery storage

The funding will help Charge begin its national roll-out, with the plan eventually to build off-grid stations every 150km along all national roads.

“Each site is fully off-grid, powered by solar energy and supported by battery storage – eliminating reliance on Eskom and addressing range anxiety for EV drivers across the country,” the company said.

Under Charge’s deployment model, landowners where the sites are built – these are typically farmers – receive 5% of the annual electricity revenue from the stations. Local jobs and farmstalls are also supported around each site, with the facilities built in rural areas where investment is most needed.

“I commend the DBSA for its unwavering professionalism and commitment throughout the due diligence process,” said co-founder and director Joubert Roux in the statement. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: