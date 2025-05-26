Pick n Pay asap! app overhauled in major online push

Pick n Pay has launched a major update to its online grocery delivery platform, asap!, which the retailer said is “designed for scale” and integrates Pick n Pay asap!, Smart Shopper and other value added services into one app.

“This new app is the biggest moment for Pick n Pay Online since we launched asap! in 2020, a move that grew online sales more than 11-fold in under five years,” said Enrico Ferigolli, retail executive for the online businesses at Pick n Pay, in a statement on Monday.

“It’s the culmination of a four-year journey that began with the rapid roll-out of on-demand grocery deliveries during the pandemic. Now we’ve brought our online services into one seamless platform, a major step to accelerate growth and elevate the customer experience.”

Pick n Pay on Monday announced online sales growth of 48.7% in the 53 weeks to 2 March 2025

According to the statement, Pick n Pay has spent the past 18 months completely overhauling the asap! app, with both the backend and frontend having moved onto new platforms. “It features enhanced performance, AI-driven functionality and a redesigned user experience,” said Pick n Pay.

The new Pick n Pay asap! app offers a basket limit of 45 items, access to over 35 000 products and has grown to 600 locations across South Africa. New features in the app include the ability for users to select their preferred store, load multiple payment cards, place multiple orders at once, schedule deliveries outside of the standard one-hour window and track orders.

Sales growth

Pick n Pay on Monday announced online sales growth of 48.7% in the 53 weeks to 2 March 2025. It said its online business continued to report ongoing improvements in key operational metrics, including picking and delivery time, over the past year.

A revamp of the Pick n Pay website, to accompany the new asap! app, is expected to be rolled out from 1 June and will include web-based ordering, matching similar functionality recently introduced by rival Shoprite for its popular Checkers Sixty60 and Shoprite Sixty60 service.

“Millions of customers still browse catalogues and promotions on desktop, so the opportunity to convert that interest into online purchases is huge. These customers can now access the same fast delivery as our asap! customers without the use of the app,” said Ferigolli. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: