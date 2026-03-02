Pick n Pay adds clothing to asap! app in ‘super app’ push

Pick n Pay has launched its clothing range on its asap! app, making it available for nationwide delivery as the retailer pushes to transform the platform into a “super app” offering groceries, clothing, loyalty rewards and value-added services in a single interface.

Customers can now browse and order clothing within the same app they use for grocery delivery, though orders are fulfilled separately. Clothing is delivered nationwide within three to five working days from a dedicated Johannesburg dark store, while groceries remain an on-demand, 60-minute service. Delivery costs R60, with free delivery on orders over R600.

Pick n Pay Clothing launched its standalone online store in 2020 but operated at a scale comparable to a single large physical store. Integrating it into the asap! app gives the brand access to millions of existing app users.

Smart Shopper points can now be earned and redeemed on clothing purchases through the app

“There is a strong demand for affordable, quality clothing, and the launch of clothing on the app allows us to reach customers who previously may not have had easy access to our clothing offer in stores,” said Hazel Pillay, executive for Pick n Pay Clothing.

Smart Shopper points can now be earned and redeemed on clothing purchases through the app, while qualifying FNB eBucks customers can earn up to 30% back on clothing purchases, up from 20% in store.

The asap! app has been a bright spot in Pick n Pay’s turnaround strategy, with online turnover growing 31.8% in the 48 weeks ended 1 February 2026. A relaunch of the app last year drove a 131% increase in first-time buyers.

Beyond groceries and clothing, the app already offers airtime and data purchases, with further services planned. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media

