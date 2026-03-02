TymeBank ditches Pick n Pay kiosks for mall-based customer hubs

GoTyme Bank, formerly TymeBank, is overhauling its retail footprint by rolling out dedicated customer hubs in malls across South Africa from March 2026, while pulling its kiosks out of Pick n Pay stores by the end of the month.

The bank said the shift reflects how customer banking behaviour has changed since it launched seven years ago, with more people banking digitally and engaging in different retail spaces.

The mall-based hubs will offer enhanced support including the issuing of debit cards. GoTyme Bank will also continue operating kiosks in TFG and Boxer stores.

Our customers are banking more digitally and engaging in different retail spaces

Pick n Pay will remain a cash-in and cash-out partner, meaning customers can still withdraw and deposit cash at the retailer’s stores. However, the double Smart Shopper points benefit for transactions made with a GoTyme Bank card at Pick n Pay will end on 31 March.

“The footprint we needed when we launched seven years ago is not the same footprint we need today,” said Nolwazi Nzama, executive for customer experience and operations at GoTyme Bank. “Our customers are banking more digitally and engaging in different retail spaces.”

GoTyme Bank rebranded from TymeBank in February 2026 as part of a broader shift to a global brand identity. The bank now serves 12 million customers in South Africa. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media

