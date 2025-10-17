Workforces everywhere are changing, and quickly. Hybrid models, rising compliance complexity, new employee expectations and relentless pressure to deliver more with less are reshaping how organisations operate. What worked yesterday might already be out of date today.

That is why TechCentral, in partnership with Altron and UKG, is hosting a live webinar on 28 October 2025, titled “Adapt Faster, Manage Smarter: The New Era of Workforce Management”. It’s a one-hour deep dive into what modern workforce agility looks like and how technology can help South African businesses get there.

This is not just another HR systems talk; it’s about building resilience, about transforming the way companies manage people, time and performance, so they can adapt to the pace of change. Attendees, whether they lead IT, HR, operations or business strategy, will walk away with ideas they can act on immediately.

Today adaptability is everything. Workforce demands shift daily, driven by market volatility, customer expectations and evolving employee needs. Yet too many entities are still relying on rigid scheduling systems that simply can’t flex fast enough.

During the session, Altron and UKG experts will unpack how flexible, fast-to-adjust scheduling gives businesses a real edge. The right tools allow managers to respond instantly to real-time changes, redeploy staff where they’re needed most and keep operations running smoothly without breaking compliance or burning out teams.

Agility is not just about reacting faster. It’s about designing systems and processes that anticipate change, so businesses are always ready for what’s next.

Smart visibility

If agility is the goal, visibility is essential. Without a single, unified view of people, costs and compliance, it’s impossible to make good business decisions. Many firms still operate in silos, juggling multiple systems that each only tell part of the story.

This webinar will look at how intelligent visibility, made possible through UKG Pro Workforce Management (WFM) and Altron’s local expertise, can shine a light on your full operation. Imagine a business being able to see in one dashboard where its people are working, what it’s costing, and how it aligns with compliance requirements. No guesswork or lag, just insight they can trust.

Because when teams can see clearly, they can lead decisively.

Balancing service and people

In today’s pressure-cooker environment, every leader faces the same dilemma: how to deliver excellent service without overspending or overworking their people. The line between productivity and burnout has never been thinner.

This is where smart workforce management systems become invaluable. They enable data-driven scheduling that balances business demand with human well-being. They help organisations ensure coverage without compromising care.

In the webinar, attendees will hear practical ways to use automation and AI to match demand with capacity, so their people are energised, not exhausted, and their customers feel the difference. Because the best customer experience starts with a supported workforce.

Compliance, simplified

Labour laws, union agreements and regulatory frameworks are growing more complex (and stringent) each year. For organisations operating across multiple locations or jurisdictions, keeping up is a constant challenge. Non-compliance can mean financial penalties, reputational damage and loss of trust.

But what if compliance did not have to be a burden? What if it were built into everyday workflows?

That’s exactly what UKG Pro WFM makes possible. During the session, experts will demonstrate how embedded compliance rules simplify scheduling, payroll and reporting, automatically applying the right rules at the right time. It is compliance made invisible: consistent, auditable and effortless.

Turning data into action

Data alone does not drive better outcomes; action does. The key is transforming raw workforce data into insights companies can use proactively, not reactively.

The final part of the discussion will focus on how to turn workforce data into foresight. Learn how predictive analytics and real-time dashboards can help teams spot trends before they become problems, from absenteeism patterns to cost overruns.

Those watching will discover how to move from reacting to yesterday’s challenges to shaping tomorrow’s success.

Why you should attend

This session is not just for HR professionals. It’s for anyone tasked with leading people, managing costs or driving transformation. The insights apply across industries, from retail to healthcare, manufacturing to financial services.

With Altron’s deep local experience and UKG’s world-leading technology, attendees will gain a road map to workforce resilience that fits their context. They will see how the right combination of visibility, flexibility and intelligence can transform workforce management from an administrative task into a strategic advantage.

Join us on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, from 10-11am. Don’t just manage your workforce, transform it. Register now.