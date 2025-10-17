Vodacom’s sizzling summer deals feature tantalising 20GB for R99 offer

Leading South African mobile network operator Vodacom has officially launched its Vodacom V-Up Summer Campaign for 2025, themed “Extra Your Summer”. The campaign offers R500-million in customer value through record-breaking data deals, daily rewards and life-changing prizes, all aimed at providing genuine relief during tough economic times.

As challenging market conditions force consumers to make difficult choices, connectivity, once a basic right, is now a luxury for many. Vodacom aims to respond to this reality as people cut back on spending.

Therefore, the Vodacom V-Up Summer Campaign 2025 is not just another seasonal campaign. It is not just another summer. It is a comprehensive strategy that delivers extra value, rewards, deals and impact.

This summer, we are going the extra mile to deliver tangible relief through exceptional value

“We are acutely aware of the financial strain many South Africans are experiencing. This summer, we are going the extra mile to deliver tangible relief through exceptional value. Thus we have worked tirelessly to bring you something we are incredibly proud of with the Vodacom V-Up Summer Campaign,” says Rishaad Tayob, consumer business director at Vodacom South Africa.

“We did not want this to be just another summer. We wanted it to be extraordinary. To do that, we could not sit in a boardroom and dream up ideas. We had to listen to really hear what our customers were saying.”

Breaking the mould

Every year, Vodacom runs a summer campaign, but this time the network operator challenged itself to break the mould. By listening to its customers, what they truly wanted from their network, three things came through loud and clear:

Connectivity: Customers want to be consistently connected. Whether it is calling family, applying for jobs, reading the news or streaming content, connectivity is essential. So, Vodacom is investing R12-billion into its network this year, continuing its annual commitment to boost coverage and reliability.

Customers want to be consistently connected. Whether it is calling family, applying for jobs, reading the news or streaming content, connectivity is essential. So, Vodacom is investing R12-billion into its network this year, continuing its annual commitment to boost coverage and reliability. Service: When customers contact Vodacom’s call centres or walk into its stores, they expect excellent service. That is why the operator is launching an internal campaign called Ask Once. The goal is for customers to only have to explain their issue once, and Vodacom will resolve it.

When customers contact Vodacom’s call centres or walk into its stores, they expect excellent service. That is why the operator is launching an internal campaign called Ask Once. The goal is for customers to only have to explain their issue once, and Vodacom will resolve it. Value: The biggest concern voiced by customers was around data pricing. Customers believe in Vodacom’s network and service, but they need affordable data, so the company is responding with its best offers yet.

The hero offer

Central to the campaign is a standout offer that includes 20GB of data for only R99, available exclusively through VodaPay. This value-packed bundle includes 7.5GB of base data, 7.5GB of bonus data, 5GB of dedicated YouTube data, two months of YouTube Premium and 100 VodaBucks, with a combined value of nearly R200. This is Vodacom’s most competitive prepaid data deal to date, delivering unbeatable savings and entertainment in one powerful package.

“Our R99 20GB deal is transformative for customers who’ve had to cut back on connectivity due to cost pressures. Staying connected shouldn’t be a luxury,” says Tayob.

Post-paid deals

Vodacom post-paid customers can also look forward to exciting new offers this year, including exclusive contract deals and added benefits for existing subscribers. Of note is a standout 200GB plan for just R299/month, split between 100GB anytime data, 100GB Night Owl, plus bonus YouTube data.

Customers upgrading or signing a new post-paid deal will enjoy two months of YouTube Premium. All post-paid users also get 12 months of Amazon Prime Video Mobile, while RED VIP subscribers can unlock lifetime access to the full lean-back version of Prime Video.

Rewards and surprises

Vodacom’s Summer Campaign brings daily chances to win exciting prizes through the VodaBucks Rewards Programme, running until 6 February 2026. Customers can play for free on the VodaPay app or via USSD (*133#), with extra plays unlocked using VodaBucks.

Prizes range from cash, fuel, fashion vouchers and free drinks to grand rewards like R1-million in cash (for eight winners), R50 000 in VodaBucks (for 100 winners), a year of fuel or data and a daily Coca-Cola giveaway.

Daily perks include lifestyle vouchers, exclusive partner discounts and Achiever goals that reveal mystery rewards. VodaBucks can be banked weekly, spent on essentials or converted to cash via VodaPay, turning every interaction into real value.

What’s also new this summer

This summer, Vodacom is redefining value with exciting new ways to earn, save and connect.

Customers can walk into any Vodacom store, scan a QR code and use their VodaBucks like cash, whether buying airtime, data or devices. They can even pay their bill with VodaBucks.

Vodacom’s summer LTE Deals offer exclusive data bundles, two months of free YouTube Premium and extra VodaBucks with every purchase, all available on VodaPay.

For post-paid customers, Vodacom is launching a tiered rewards system (Silver, Gold and Diamond) where higher tiers unlock better discounts, lifestyle perks and exclusive partner offers. It is Vodacom’s way of rewarding deeper engagement.

Long-term shift

This campaign is not just about summer, but the beginning of a long-term shift in how Vodacom delivers value. Its pricing strategy and customer-first approach will continue well beyond the season. This is not just a campaign; it is a new way to experience summer with Vodacom.