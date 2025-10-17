LG’s new MoodUP fridge comes in every colour – all at the same time

Most refrigerators are sold in one colour. The new LG MoodUP has many.

For the first time in South Africa, the largest appliance in the home is no longer a static, single colour block. It is a dynamic canvas for self-expression. With innovative LED door panels controlled instantly via the LG ThinQ app, the MoodUP refrigerator allows you to change the colour of your kitchen to match your mood, your décor or the occasion.

This morning, your kitchen could be a calm, pastel green. Tonight, for a dinner party, it can be a vibrant, energetic pink. With an endless range of colour combinations at your fingertips, the MoodUP transforms the kitchen from a functional room into a living space that reflects your personality to match whatever vibe you’re going for.

The MoodUP features an integrated Bluetooth speaker, turning the kitchen into a complete audio-visual hub

The experience extends beyond colour, though. The MoodUP features an integrated Bluetooth speaker, turning the kitchen into a complete audio-visual hub. Stream music directly to your refrigerator and watch as the LED panels come alive, pulsing and changing to the beat of the music in “bounce” mode, or shifting gently through serene tones in ‘”flow” mode. This is an appliance designed not just for function, but for feeling.

For the moments when you want soothing sounds paired with calming tones, the MoodUP fridge also offers curated themes. Wind down with the relaxing sound of rain while you’re enjoying a quiet, solo evening with a cup of tea. Or listen to the crackling sound of a bonfire during a cosy, intimate dinner. The MoodUP fridge provides the precise backdrop for any occasion.

Performance beneath the personality

Beneath its expressive exterior lies the high-performance cooling technology LG is known for. The MoodUP is engineered for excellence, equipped with features like linear cooling and the inverter linear compressor to maintain a precise, stable temperature. This limits fluctuations, keeping food fresher for longer while optimising energy consumption.

Practical innovation is also built in. The InstaView panel allows you to see inside the refrigerator with just two quick knocks, preventing cold air loss from unnecessary door openings, while the LED door panels are built with the same durability as a conventional fridge. The MoodUP is a perfect fusion of ground-breaking style and trusted substance.

“The LG MoodUP refrigerator was designed to not only function at a high level, but to connect with people, giving them the freedom to express themselves, personalise their space and enhance moments that would otherwise feel mundane,” says Carol Guedes, consumer electronics sales head at LG Electronics South Africa.

To celebrate the launch of this revolutionary appliance, LG is presenting an exceptional pre-order offer. For a limited time, customers who pre-order the new MoodUP refrigerator will receive a complimentary LG Styler, valued at R31 999. This advanced steam closet de-wrinkles, sanitises and freshens clothing, offering a complete lifestyle upgrade that now extends from the heart of your home all the way to your wardrobe.