Eskom in dramatic swing into profit

Eskom has reported R16-billion in profit after tax for 2025 — for the first time in eight years. That compares to a R55-billion after-tax loss for the 2024 financial year.

Board chairman Mteto Nyati told reporters on Tuesday that Eskom’s two-year debt relief plan, adopted in 2023, had started showing results.

Ntayi said there were 329 days of load shedding in the 2024 financial year, and just 13 days in the 2025 reporting period.

Eskom CEO Dan Marokane said the dramatic improvement in performance was driven by savings in primary energy costs; a 3.5% increase in sales because of generation performance; the generation primary mix being much more favourable than relying on diesel-burning open-cycle gas turbines; and last year’s tariff hikes.

He said Eskom is “confident” that if energy availability factor stays above its current 70%, the utility should be to stay in “a safe zone” going forward. — (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media

This is a developing story … refresh this page for the latest updates

